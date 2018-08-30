(Bloomberg) -- The pound slipped after the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier toned down expectations for a Brexit deal.

Sterling reversed course after jumping the most in seven months on Wednesday as Barnier warned the bloc must be prepared for a disorderly exit by the U.K., a day after saying the U.K. could be offered an unprecedented partnership. The currency is heading for a fifth monthly loss, having been hurt by worries over a lack of a Brexit deal and scaled back expectations for Bank of England interest-rate increases.

“After the sterling bounce yesterday Barnier has used a German radio interview this morning to remind the market that the EU is also planning for a no deal scenario,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of Group-of-10 currency strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “This suggests they are not intent on a deal at all costs and that sterling gains may prove tough to hold onto.”

The pound fell 0.3 percent to $1.2994, after rising 1.2 percent on Wednesday. That jump spurred demand for options hedging against short-term swings in the currency, with one-week implied volatility gaining as much as 68 basis points to 8.33 percent before paring the advance. Gilts rose, with the yield on 10-year bonds down 2 basis points to 1.47 percent.

The sharp reaction to Barnier’s comments on Wednesday reflected abating fears about a “no deal” Brexit and stretched market short positioning, according to Valentin Marinov, head of Group-of-10 currency strategy at Credit Agricole SA. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is due to head back to Brussels for negotiations on Friday.

