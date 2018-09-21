(Bloomberg) -- The pound fell after European Union leaders bluntly rejected U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit blueprint and warned that time is running out for striking a deal.

Sterling still headed for a second weekly gain versus the dollar, bolstered by stronger-than-forecast inflation and retail-sales data and some positive sentiment even as Brexit talks appeared stalled. Friday’s newspaper front pages talked of May’s “humiliation” at the Salzburg, Austria summit, with just 10 days to go until her party’s annual conference in Birmingham, England.

“I was surprised at the relaxed pound reaction yesterday but against the press headlines of ‘humiliation’ and ‘ambush’ and with the weekend press likely to be unforgiving I would look for EUR/GBP to rally back toward 0.8960 today,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of Group-of-10 currency strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “Beyond looking for a pound retreat, I would expect sterling volatility to move higher.”

The pound dropped 0.4 percent to $1.3217 as of 8:44 a.m. in London, paring its gain this week to 1.1 percent. It climbed to $1.3298 Thursday, the highest level since July 10. Sterling weakened 0.3 percent to 89.07 pence per euro, down 0.2 percent this week. U.K. government bonds were little changed, with the 10-year yield at 1.58 percent.

Three-month volatility on pound-dollar, which covers a potential November Brexit summit, has climbed in recent days although it remains below the seven-month high of 9.90 percent reached on Sept. 13. The cost of adding downside exposure in the pound ahead of the approaching deadline has also increased as investors looked to hedge against the possibility that the current impasse continues.

