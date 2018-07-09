(Bloomberg) -- The pound climbed to near a one-month high on optimism that a crisis engulfing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s government won’t spiral into a leadership challenge.

Sterling gained against both the dollar and the euro in London trading as traders judged the resignation of Brexit Secretary David Davis would make a soft exit from the European Union more likely. Davis and his deputy, Steve Baker, resigned late Sunday over disapproval of May’s plans to keep close ties to the bloc. Brexit-supporting lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday that a confidence vote in the prime minister was not immediately in the cards.

“The pound is able to live with ministerial resignations as long as that is the extent of the fallout,” said Viraj Patel, an analyst at ING Groep NV. “At this stage, one is inclined to interpret Davis’ resignation as a sign that the U.K. government is steering toward a softer Brexit -- which is the more powerful, positive pound driver.”

Sterling may be vulnerable if Davis’ resignation sparks a leadership challenge for May, a set of events that could eventually lead to a general election. On the other hand, if May manages to stem the rebellion it will be seen as giving the green light for her to pursue a closer relationship with the EU.

The pound rose 0.4 percent to $1.3340 as of 8:55 a.m. in London, touching the highest since June 14. It was up 0.2 percent at 88.27 pence per euro. The next few days could be quite noisy in terms of the politics, so investors will be waiting on the sidelines for the right opportunity, Patel said.

Here’s what other analysts are saying on Monday’s market moves:

Nomura International Plc

The pound is rallying “as the broader message is a softer Brexit,” wrote strategist Jordan Rochester in emailed comments

May has only faced one cabinet resignation so far, which suggests a lack of support for a leadership challenge, he said

If a leadership challenge is called, it’s a “different ballgame”

TD Securities

If the speculation is correct and Environment Secretary Michael Gove takes the helm of the Brexit department, then “that is a rather positive outcome for the pound,” writes European head of currency strategy Ned Rumpeltin

Davis had been sidelined from negotiations for the last six months, so his departure won’t impact the strategy and removes a vocal critic of May’s approach

If May does survive a leadership challenge, “she will emerge in a stronger position, ultimately, which could also be reflected in forex markets”

Societe Generale SA

Many people were expecting the pound to fall, writes strategist Kenneth Broux

The pound could weaken from here “if we have a government crisis on our hands”

Would be advising clients to sell the pound rally if we do get a leadership challenge GBP/USD at $1.3472 is the top of the range but we could test $1.3361 (50-DMA) tomorrow if monthly GDP comes in strong



