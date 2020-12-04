(Bloomberg) -- The pound whipsawed on speculation that Britain and the European Union are on the verge of sealing a trade deal.

Sterling rose as much as 0.3% to $1.3494 after Reuters reported an accord is expected by the end of the weekend barring a last-minute breakdown, before sliding 0.1%. Gilts fell as traders backed away from haven assets, driving up 10-year government bond yields as much as two basis points, before reversing the move.

Hopes that the EU and U.K. can reach a deal as the Dec. 31 deadline nears have boosted the pound, which has risen around 9% against the dollar since June. Traders have taken their cues from over four years of Brexit drama to conclude a last minute resolution is likely.

The pound could see a “knee-jerk” rise of more than 1% to $1.3650 on an agreement, before climbing to $1.40 next year, according to Nomura International Plc currency strategist Jordan Rochester. The currency will surge and “then follow through into Christmas as U.K. assets outperform,” he said, adding that the pound reaching heights last seen in 2018 “is very doable.”

