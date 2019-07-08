(Bloomberg) -- Pound traders may be underplaying the risk of a no-deal Brexit under Boris Johnson after the frontrunner for the U.K.’s next prime minister said he is “not bluffing.”

The options market has become more pessimistic in recent weeks on sterling’s fortunes over the next six months compared to the three-month period up to the Oct. 31 deadline to leave the European Union. The risk premium is likely to grow if Johnson is confirmed as prime minister this month, according to MUFG and Mizuho International Ltd.

The pound’s fortunes have been dictated since the 2016 Brexit referendum by the growing and ebbing prospects for a deal with Brussels and approval by Parliament. The currency is near its lowest level this year after Prime Minister Theresa May stepped down and both contenders to replace her have said they are ready to walk away from the bloc.

“The market is heavily underestimating the chances of a no deal,” said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund currency sales at Mizuho. “Whilst volatility is still low, it’s worth putting on some downside protection through the October-December period.”

Pound risk-reversals, a gauge of options sentiment and positioning, are at 174 basis points in favor of selling sterling over six months, compared to 80 basis points over three months. However, the spread between the two narrowed Monday, after being the widest since 2016 last week. While bets on swings in the currency are also higher over six months, those have slid so far in July.

As Conservative party members start to voting in the leadership ballot, a YouGov poll published in the Times indicated Johnson is backed by 74% of them, compared to 26% for rival Jeremy Hunt.

“The options market has been pricing in more downside risks for the pound after the end of the Article 50 period in October,” said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG. “We don’t believe the market has fully adjusted yet.”

