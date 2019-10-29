(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Pound traders hoping for a decisive moment in the Brexit saga from a December U.K. election are likely to be disappointed.

The currency climbed after the opposition Labour Party backed the government’s plans for a snap poll, before lawmakers vote on the decision later Tuesday. An election is unlikely to send the pound plunging with the Conservatives comfortably ahead in the polls, say strategists, yet there is enough uncertainty around both the result and the Brexit outcome that it also won’t prompt a huge rally.

“The most severe of the longer-term structural risks facing the U.K. -- a no-deal crash out -- have all but evaporated,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of currency strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “There is a lot of good news in the price, and the balance of headlines may not be as constructive once we head into an election cycle.”

The pound is headed for its best month against the dollar since January 2018, with no-deal Brexit risk reduced after lawmakers voted to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek an extension to the deadline. The coming election now looks set to become a proxy vote on European Union membership.

The pound reversed earlier losses to trade unchanged at $1.2860 on Tuesday, and gained 0.1% to 86.18 pence per euro. The yield on U.K. 10-year government bonds held steady at 0.71%.

Even as polls suggest a Tory-led government is the most likely outcome, the market will be mindful of so-called Corbyn risk. Investors have long been wary of a government led by the left-wing Labour leader, who is seen nationalizing parts of the economy, boosting borrowing and redistributing income.

The continued uncertainty over Brexit itself could also keep a lid on the pound, according to Rumpeltin. Traders may also shift their attention to the risk of the second phase of Brexit negotiations when Britain will have to decide its future relationship with the EU.

“The capacity for sterling to enjoy a major relief rally that ’it’s over’ may be more constrained than others may think because, let’s face it, it’s not over,” he said. “Not by a long shot.”

