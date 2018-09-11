(Bloomberg) -- The pound may be in for a rough ride as contrasting headlines surrounding the fate of Brexit test traders’ nerves.

Sterling whipsawed between gains and losses multiple times on Tuesday as investors adjusted their positions to news about the U.K.’s impending exit from the European Union. The currency tumbled from a six-week high after a report the EU sees the U.K. as too optimistic, then pared some losses after Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said a deal could be done in weeks. Gauges of swings in the currency climbed to a six-month high.

“There is more upside to volatility,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of currency research at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “We’ve probably seen sterling volatility bottoming out for the year. The markets would perhaps like to focus on the more mundane stuff, like the economy, but headlines bring Brexit back to the forefront.”

One-month implied volatility in sterling versus the dollar jumped to its highest since March at 9.22 percent. A similar surge was seen across tenors in the options market, with the three-month measure -- which would cover EU summits into December -- at the highest since February.

