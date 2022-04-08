Pound Weakens Below $1.30 for First Time Since November 2020

(Bloomberg) --

The pound fell below $1.30 for the first time since November 2020 as the Bank of England’s hawkishness begins to pale compared to the Federal Reserve.

Sterling fell as much as 0.6% to $1.2999, extending a year-to-date loss versus the greenback. The BOE, which started raising its key interest rate earlier than its U.S. counterpart in December, softened its guidance on future interest-rate increases last month to reflect the high level of economic uncertainty.

Fed officials, meanwhile, have signalled a rapid series of rate hikes to damp surging inflation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.