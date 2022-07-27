(Bloomberg) --

The Bank of England’s cautious approach on raising interest rates as it lets a squeeze on incomes cool inflation will lead to further losses in the pound, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of currency strategy.

A slower pace of BOE rate hikes has been a key reason behind sterling’s 11% tumble against the dollar this year, and the pound is seen falling more to $1.19 in the next three months, said Kamakshya Trivedi, Goldman’s co-head of currencies, rates and emerging-market strategy. That’s more negative than a consensus for $1.21.

The view comes just ahead of an expected 75 basis-point hike by the Federal Reserve Wednesday, which would take its increases to 225 basis points since March. That’s much faster than the BOE’s 115 basis points since December, though economists expect the UK central bank to up the pace by lifting rates 50 basis points at its meeting next week.

“The BOE has said that to some extent, part of the work to lower inflation will be done by the squeeze on incomes. They started raising rates earlier, but not quite in the same increments as other central banks, and that difference is sterling negative,” said Trivedi.

The BOE’s steady rate rises so far have also lagged big hikes in Canada, New Zealand and other countries. Governor Andrew Bailey has said a 50-point increase will be “among the choices on the table” at its next meeting, though officials are wary of tipping the country into a recession.

Britain will have the slowest growth among major industrialized nations next year, the International Monetary Fund said this week, with economic weakness and the BOE’s policies at the heart of a contest to become the country’s next prime minister.

“Whether sterling weakness persists or not will depend to some extent whether the BOE maintains that kind of reaction function or whether they shift away from it,” Trivedi said.

