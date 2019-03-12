(Bloomberg) -- The pound fluctuated against both the U.S. dollar and euro after the U.K. parliament rejected Theresa May’s revised Brexit deal by a vote of 391 votes to 242. The move follows wild trading sessions over the last two days. With the deal all but dead, Parliament will probably vote to postpone Brexit later this week.

