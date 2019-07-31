(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Trying to find an economic bright side in the pound’s collapse could prove a fool’s errand, likely not providing a traditional boost to exports as it fans inflation by lifting import costs

Fed day. Federal Reserve readies for what most anticipate to be a quarter-point interest-rate cut even as core inflation firmed; President Donald Trump demands something bigger

Trade games. U.S.-China trade talks concluded in Shanghai without signs of progress on any agreement; meanwhile, Trump’s attack on the World Trade Organization is poised for a win

Mixed review. China’s factory gauge entered another month of contraction while it beat estimates, supported by ongoing stimulus

Powell says. While some central banks wait to follow the Fed in easing, China’s policy makers could take their time and Bloomberg Economics considers Asian economies that might have limited scope to do so

