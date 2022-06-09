(Bloomberg) -- The owner of Poundland, the UK discount retailer, said British consumers are cutting back on essential items as the worst inflation in decades hits discretionary spending.

Pepco Group, which also owns the Dealz and Pepco brands in Europe, is the latest retailer to warn that inflation is taking a serious toll on shoppers, in an earnings statement on Thursday.

Last month B&M European Value Retail SA, a UK budget retailer, warned its earnings will fall this year as the higher cost of living dents customer demand, particularly for big-ticket items. Tesco Plc, the country’s largest supermarket, has said some British families are facing “real food poverty” as prices rise.

Britain’s cost-of-living crisis has punctured the post-pandemic spending boom with retail sales falling by 1.1% in May, compared with a year earlier.

Pepco said that UK shoppers are having a tougher time with inflation at the moment than its customers in Central and Eastern Europe, where it has large operations in countries such as Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Even though absolute levels of inflation are higher in the region than in the UK, it is being offset by bigger wage increases.

Spending is lower in the UK as the “spike of inflation is set against a backdrop of relatively stagnant wage growth,” said Pepco’s interim Chief Financial Officer Mat Ankers in an interview.

Ankers said consumers are continuing to switch to discounters as they hunt for bargains and Poundland is gaining market share.

The store chain is working to offer a broader assortment of goods, moving away from offering only £1 ($1.25) products to attract more customers. Still, in order to maintain low prices the company is having to absorb some of the rising costs, with its gross margin standing at 41% in the six months to March 2022, compared with 42.4% during the same period last year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.