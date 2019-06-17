(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Chairman Jerome Powell’s frequent assurance that sustaining the U.S. economic expansion is the Federal Reserve’s “overarching’’ goal is opening the door to potentially aggressive interest-rate cuts Meanwhile former Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer predicted President Donald Trump won’t renominate Powell for another term as the U.S. central bank’s chairman if re-elected

About to break records for the longest expansion, the U.S. economy sure looks like an asset for a president gearing up to seek re-election. Still, others are more concerned with spotting a recession

It’s big week for central banks as the Bank of Japan and Fed and Bank of England all meet. A majority of economists now see the BOJ ramping up easing measures as its next policy move

This week also sees the annual European Central Bank summer retreat -- Mario Draghi’s last as President -- and likely to be somewhat somber as policy makers weigh limp inflation and dark economic clouds ahead

There’s reason to believe that Chinese policy makers do have the “tremendous room” for more easing that People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang cited earlier this month

