(Bloomberg) -- S&P 500 will rally to 4,877 points at the end of next year, according to preliminary results of the Instant Markets Live Pulse survey.

That’s a more bullish view than the one reflected in the last poll before the Federal Reserve meeting. Back then, investors expected the benchmark to advance to 4,808 points next year.

Still, about 51% of 171 respondents said the current market pricing for rate cuts is too aggressive.

The survey is still open and the final results may be different. Respondents are Bloomberg terminal users who took the survey after the Fed left the benchmark US rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% and indicated it will start cutting it next year.

