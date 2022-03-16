(Bloomberg) -- Jerome Powell won bipartisan support from a Senate panel for a second term as Federal Reserve chair on Wednesday evening while President Joe Biden’s other remaining nominees to join the central bank also advanced.

The Senate Banking Committee approved Powell in a 23-1 vote. The panel also backed sending the nominations of Lael Brainard as vice chair and Philip Jefferson as Fed governors to the full Senate for votes on confirmation.

The committee, evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, deadlocked 12-12 on Lisa Cook’s nomination to the board of governors, which will require an additional procedural vote on the Senate floor. If Democrats stick together, she could be confirmed with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, even if all Republicans in the chamber oppose her.

The committee vote had been delayed by a Republican boycott over Biden’s choice of Sarah Bloom Raskin to be vice chair for supervision. She withdrew from consideration on Tuesday after Joe Manchin of coal-rich West Virginia said he would not support her because of her stance on climate change. That left her without enough support in the 50-50 Senate with all Republicans also opposed.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden would put forward a new nominee for the supervision post.

U.S. central bankers raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point at their March meeting earlier Wednesday and signaled the start of a sustained tightening campaign to tackle the hottest inflation in 40 years. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fanned price pressures even more by sending energy costs soaring. The nominees all used their confirmation hearings to affirm their commitment to throttling back inflation.

Powell, 69, won plaudits for leading the Fed’s unprecedented emergency response as Covid-19 spread in early 2020, and has maintained broad support from Democrats and Republicans. His second term will be defined by whether he can achieve a soft landing as the central bank works to ease price pressures while avoiding a recession. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was the lone vote against Powell’s nomination.

Brainard, currently a Fed governor, was backed 16-8 for the vice chair role.

Jefferson was praised by Republicans during his confirmation hearing, and won votes from all 24 senators. Should he be confirmed by a wider Senate vote, he would be the fourth Black man to serve as a Fed governor.

Cook, a Ph.D. economist and the first Black woman nominated to the Fed, has faced scrutiny from Republicans, who questioned her about her stance on inflation and about her research history.

The committee votes are likely indicative of the party-line divide that can be expected when the nominees are voted on by the wider Senate.

The committee also voted 13-11 to send to the Senate the nomination of Sandra Thompson for director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

(Updates with additional details, beginning in seventh paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.