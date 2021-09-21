(Bloomberg) -- The Senate Banking Committee’s top Republican sharply criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Tuesday for tolerating what he considers to be the politicization of the nation’s central bank.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, unlike many other Republicans, did not endorse Powell for another term as Fed chair. His criticism comes as President Joe Biden deliberates over whether to renominate Powell, or pick someone like Democratic Fed Governor Lael Brainard, the favorite of some outside liberal groups.

Powell, a Republican, was nominated to the Fed Board by President Barack Obama and elevated to chair by President Donald Trump.

“I think he has tolerated a politicization of the Fed, generally, that is very detrimental to the Fed, and in the long run, jeopardizes the independence of the Fed, because people ask themselves, ‘Well, maybe they shouldn’t have this independence if they’re going to use it to become a political body,’” said Toomey, who has criticized the Fed for weighing in on issues like climate change or racial justice.

“I don’t think he’s been by any means, you know, leading the effort, but I think he’s tolerated a politicization -- the Fed wandering into the social and cultural areas where the Fed doesn’t belong.”

Toomey praised Powell, however, for regulation of the financial markets -- an area where he has faced intense criticism from Democratic senators Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Banking Committee, and Elizabeth Warren.

“I will say he is accessible and he’s responsive,” Toomey said.

Asked about possible endorsements, Toomey said he doesn’t plan to comment on potential Fed picks until Biden makes them.

Powell’s term as chair expires in February. White House advisers are considering recommending to Biden that he renominate Powell, who has broad bipartisan support, as chair and naming Brainard the vice chair for supervision.

