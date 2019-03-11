(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will be watching retail sales data, due Monday, for signs that American consumer spending bounced back from a surprisingly weak end to 2018 Speaking in a in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News “60 Minutes,” Powell also said that Fed policy is appropriate and he’s in no hurry to change it

President Donald Trump will propose a U.S. budget that wouldn’t balance for 15 years, even assuming stronger economic growth than private forecasters expect and with deep domestic spending cuts that have little chance of passing Congress

The global economy’s sharp loss of speed through 2018 has left the pace of expansion the weakest since the global financial crisis a decade ago, according to Bloomberg Economics’s Dan Hanson and Tom Orlik

Turkey fell into its first recession in a decade. Bloomberg’s Economics’s Ziad Daoud says this means the conditions are now set for monetary easing

For German industry, there’s no shelter from the brewing economic storm as global risks threaten to choke off Europe’s growth engine

Thirty years after communist regimes collapsed in eastern Europe, economic growth is at risk from a dearth of cash to nurture innovation

Finally, here’s a look at what broke oil-rich Venezuela’s economy, and what can be done to fix it

