(Bloomberg) -- “We’re within a couple of rate hikes of the level we want to get to,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says during his semiannual monetary report to the the Senate Banking Committee.
The Bank of Canada will raise borrowing costs by another 25 basis points in coming months before capping its tightening cycle, economists said.
A new report makes the case that the post-pandemic shock to energy prices is contributing to sticky inflation in Canada, as elevated gasoline and trucking costs trickle down from businesses to consumers.
A string of interest rate hikes have not yet pushed North America into a recession, but another expert is cautioning that it's only a matter of time.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is offering the biggest payout ever relative to the S&P 500 Index as high commodity prices spur a record surge in Canadian buybacks and dividends.