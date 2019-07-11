Jul 11, 2019
Powell Flags Cut, French Tax Probe, Korea-Japan Spat: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.
Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The Federal Reserve is preparing to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade because it sees a cooling global economy; indeed, nothing seems likely to stop Jerome Powell from cutting later this month. Bloomberg Economics’ Carl Riccadonna says the easing is mainly spurred by uncertainty.
- The U.S. will investigate a French plan to impose taxes on technology companies, a move that has been a prelude to new U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration
- Serbia is set to leave interest rates untouched for one last time before a strong dinar and easing inflation provide room for cuts later this year
- Slower exports largely explained weaker euro-area growth last year, but a close inspection of the data shows the trade war between the U.S. and China only had a small direct impact. Bloomberg Economics’ Maeva Cousin says the real shock has yet to come
- Japan and South Korea say they’re willing to meet over Tokyo’s move to restrict vital exports to its neighbor, but neither has much political incentive to climb down
- Now that investors have had a few days to digest President Erdogan’s indisputable influence over the central bank, the question is: how fast will Turkish borrowing costs fall?
- The U.K. housing market saw an increase in new buyers for the first time since November 2016 last month, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said
- In Spain, the olive’s loss is aluminum’s gain (Podcast)
- Bank of Canada officials flagged elevated concerns about global trade tensions, even as they left rates unchanged for a sixth straight decision.
- Someone forgot to tell Africa trade wars are en vogue. While the biggest economies try to outdo each other with tariffs, the continent with perhaps the most upside in cross-border commerce has been piecing together the world’s largest free-trade zone
To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: James Mayger in Beijing at jmayger@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Jiyeun Lee
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.