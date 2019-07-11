(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The Federal Reserve is preparing to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade because it sees a cooling global economy; indeed, nothing seems likely to stop Jerome Powell from cutting later this month. Bloomberg Economics’ Carl Riccadonna says the easing is mainly spurred by uncertainty.

The U.S. will investigate a French plan to impose taxes on technology companies, a move that has been a prelude to new U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration

Serbia is set to leave interest rates untouched for one last time before a strong dinar and easing inflation provide room for cuts later this year

Slower exports largely explained weaker euro-area growth last year, but a close inspection of the data shows the trade war between the U.S. and China only had a small direct impact. Bloomberg Economics’ Maeva Cousin says the real shock has yet to come

Japan and South Korea say they’re willing to meet over Tokyo’s move to restrict vital exports to its neighbor, but neither has much political incentive to climb down

Now that investors have had a few days to digest President Erdogan’s indisputable influence over the central bank, the question is: how fast will Turkish borrowing costs fall?

The U.K. housing market saw an increase in new buyers for the first time since November 2016 last month, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said

In Spain, the olive’s loss is aluminum’s gain (Podcast)

Bank of Canada officials flagged elevated concerns about global trade tensions, even as they left rates unchanged for a sixth straight decision.

Someone forgot to tell Africa trade wars are en vogue. While the biggest economies try to outdo each other with tariffs, the continent with perhaps the most upside in cross-border commerce has been piecing together the world’s largest free-trade zone

