The Federal Reserve is preparing to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade because it sees a cooling global economy; indeed, nothing seems likely to stop Jerome Powell from cutting later this month Bloomberg Economics’ Carl Riccadonna says the easing is mainly spurred by uncertainty Follow our live blog on his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee

Growth in U.S. capital expenditures is cooling relative to 2018, but Bloomberg Economics’ analysis suggests that those anticipating a drag from business investment on GDP over the next few quarters may be overly pessimistic

France won’t back off from its planned tax on companies like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google even after the U.S. suggested it may use trade tools against the levy

Mark Carney declined to comment on his interest in becoming head of the International Monetary Fund, emphasizing the need for a smooth transition for his successor as governor of the Bank of England

Investors may think central banks can prevent a trade war-induced recession by cutting interest rates, but it’s never that simple, says Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz

There’s never been a more important time for China to exert its influence at the World Trade Organization, and Zhang Xiangchen is up for the challenge

The Spanish olive is suffering under Trump’s tariffs -- listen to our latest Stephanomics Podcast here

