Fed chief Jerome Powell probably will kick off Wednesday’s post-meeting press conference the same way he’s begun every one this year. The Fed, he’ll say, has “one over-arching goal: to sustain the economic expansion.” Behind that anodyne mission statement lies a grand ambition: taking growth to the very edges of the workforce

In general, there will be no chance of a summer break for investors or policy makers in coming days as they brace for what might be the busiest week for the world economy this year

The Treasury Department is set to hold its quarterly note and bond sales at record levels for the third straight time as Washington’s latest budget deal shows that the U.S.’s debt binge will continue

Almost three months after talks broke down, Chinese and American trade negotiators meet again in Shanghai this week amid tempered expectations for breakthroughs

As the world sinks into an era of ever-lower interest rates and a chasm of negative-yielding bonds, Japan’s experience offers investors an invaluable precedent

One of the most powerful forces in Swedish business circles, Marcus Wallenberg, says the prospect of even more monetary stimulus in Europe has left him and others feeling less certain about the future

Social unrest gripping Hong Kong has affected the city’s economy and businesses, and the unemployment rate is likely to rise from current levels, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a blog post

Neither the EU nor Britain is ready for a no-deal Brexit, a study of contingency plans by the U.K.’s biggest business lobby group showed

India’s economy remained sluggish, with the slowdown becoming more pervasive amid a slump in services and a plunge in exports

President Vladimir Putin observed a large naval parade in Russia’s second city of St. Petersburg Sunday, a day after a harsh police crackdown on peaceful protesters in the capital

