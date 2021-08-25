(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Michigan ordered former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell and other Republican Party lawyers to pay legal fees for the state and the city of Detroit for filing a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election result using false claims about voter fraud.

U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker in Detroit on Wednesday issued a 110-page ruling that dissected dozens of affidavits the lawyers had submitted as evidence of a vast conspiracy to steal the election from former President Donald Trump.

“The present matter is built on fantastical claims and conspiracy theories,” she wrote in the ruling.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit had asked the court to issue sanctions and start disciplinary proceedings against Powell and the others, including outspoken trial lawyer Lin Wood, alleging they improperly used the court as a weapon to undermine faith in the election result. The judge also ordered the lawyers to take additional legal training.

Powell didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

