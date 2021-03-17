12h ago
Powell Holds Line, Revenge-Spend, Hard-to-Find Workers: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023 despite a better outlook and mounting inflation worries in financial markets. Bond traders responded by ramping up bets on faster growth and inflation
- A year into the pandemic, those who are lucky enough to have disposable income now are ready to go out and splurge
- How hard is it for businesses to find employees? Peter Coy looks at data suggesting it’s becoming quite difficult
- Senior U.S. officials sought to set a low bar on expectations for the first face-to-face meeting with Chinese officials later this week
- President Joe Biden said those earning more than $400,000 a year would see a tax increase under his forthcoming economic program
- New Zealand’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the final three months of 2020 after its dramatic, V-shaped recovery from recession
- Greece attracted bumper demand in its first sale of 30-year bonds since 2008, completing the country’s full return to debt markets
- The knotted supply chains that have dogged manufacturers through the pandemic are showing few signs of a quick unwind even as the public-health crisis eases, adding fuel to the global inflation debate
- The central bank of Sweden, one of the world’s most cashless societies, is tripling the offices available to handle notes and coins
- New Zealand and Australia are close to agreeing terms for a quarantine-free travel corridor
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.