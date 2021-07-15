(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives testimony to the Senate Banking Committee this morning where he is likely to repeat his dovish message from yesterday Powell pushed back against the idea that the Fed was coming under pressure to act on inflation as he insisted the labor market has a long way to go Yesterday’s Beige Book provided mixed evidence for Powell’s testimony on transitory inflation

The idea of a government-backed virtual dollar has support in policy circles, but Wall Street sees a threat to its consumer-finance dominion

As the U.S. mulls a digital trade agreement to counter China, it faces a key problem: Many countries in Asia don’t want to join any deal seen as challenging Beijing, whose tech giants are deeply entrenched in the region Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her staff have no plans to resurrect the regular U.S.-China economic dialogue that governed ties between the two nations during the Bush and Obama administrations, continuing for now the suspension put in place under President Donald Trump

Senate Democrats’ plan to expand Medicare coverage would help a growing senior population often struggling with hefty out-of-pocket medical expenses, potentially providing ballast for the economy in coming years

Competition for homes in New York’s Connecticut suburbs is so fierce that more buyers than ever are agreeing to overpay

Chile signaled it will continue to raise its interest rate gradually after its first borrowing cost increase in two years, as policy makers weigh a strong economic rebound and risks from new coronavirus strains

China’s economic rebound steadied in the second quarter and showed more balance as consumer spending picked up, providing support to a global recovery being shaken by resurging coronavirus cases

Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast, where we investigate how a lack of childcare options is keeping many women out of the U.S. job market

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.