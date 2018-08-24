(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Center stage. Fed chief Jerome Powell won’t be kept company by his European Central Bank and Bank of Japan counterparts at this year’s Jackson Hole policy symposium, with Mario Draghi and Haruhiko Kuroda’s names both missing from the list of attendees Deja vu. Wind back the clock 20 years, and the U.S. economy looked a lot like it does today -- so does the title of a paper Powell will deliver at Jackson Hole

No Trump card. Two regional Fed chiefs said they favor further interest-rate increases and added that criticism by President Trump wouldn’t influence U.S. central bank policy

Chinese checkers. U.S.-China trade talks drew a blank, bringing fresh tariffs into view

Sanctions pain. The upheaval set off by the threat of American sanctions is roiling the Kremlin’s economic plans even before the U.S. announces a new round of penalties

Top job. Candidates to become Europe’s next top banking watchdog could find that for all their competence, experience and political support, the trump card might be gender

German momentum. Strong domestic demand drove Germany’s economic expansion in the months leading up to the summer, mitigating a drag from trade as imports outpaced exports

Lower reserves. U.K. consumers’ savings rate fell to the lowest on record as they eat into more of their pay to cover shopping, rent and mortgages

No hurry. Brazilian students are extending their college years as an anemic economic recovery pushes them to delay graduation to avoid facing a still-dire labor market

Falling short. Japanese inflation failed to deliver an expected uptick in July, underscoring the persistent weakness in consumer prices that has forced the Bank of Japan to take an increasingly longer-term view of its mission to achieve 2 percent inflation

Shakeup. Treasurer Scott Morrison will become Australia’s sixth prime minister in 11 years after Malcolm Turnbull lost control of the ruling Liberal party

Need gains. New Zealand’s central bank hasn’t ruled out cutting interest rates if needed to achieve its inflation target, Governor Adrian Orr said

No August lull. Here are the highlights of what happened in the world economy this week, and here’s our preview what to look out for next week

