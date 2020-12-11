(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend:

Jerome Powell’s decisiveness in responding to the Covid-19 recession and his commitment to pursuing maximum employment mark him as a transformative leaderat the Fed

Janet Yellen has promised to make fighting climate change a priority as Treasury secretary, spurring hope among activists she will put the issue at the center of U.S. economic policy for the first time

Wall Street’s biggest banks are predicting the coronavirus-hit world economy will crawl through the early days of 2021 before bouncing back as vaccines and more fiscal stimulus flow into it

Joe Biden’s immigration policy may have significant consequences for the trajectory of U.S. economic growth, according to Bloomberg Economics

The attempt to draw up a pandemic relief package hit another roadblock Thursday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s top lieutenants said key portions of a compromise proposal from a bipartisan group of lawmakers aren’t likely to get backing from a majority of Republicans

The Covid-19 pandemic has created such a shock to people’s lives, it’s prompted a financial reckoning akin to a midlife crisis

Some things never change: Argentina’s peso is on track to be the worst performing currency in emerging markets for the sixth year in a row

