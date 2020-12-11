Dec 11, 2020
Powell Legacy, Climate Change Priority, Growth Outlook: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend:
- Jerome Powell’s decisiveness in responding to the Covid-19 recession and his commitment to pursuing maximum employment mark him as a transformative leaderat the Fed
- Janet Yellen has promised to make fighting climate change a priority as Treasury secretary, spurring hope among activists she will put the issue at the center of U.S. economic policy for the first time
- Wall Street’s biggest banks are predicting the coronavirus-hit world economy will crawl through the early days of 2021 before bouncing back as vaccines and more fiscal stimulus flow into it
- Joe Biden’s immigration policy may have significant consequences for the trajectory of U.S. economic growth, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The attempt to draw up a pandemic relief package hit another roadblock Thursday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s top lieutenants said key portions of a compromise proposal from a bipartisan group of lawmakers aren’t likely to get backing from a majority of Republicans
- The Covid-19 pandemic has created such a shock to people’s lives, it’s prompted a financial reckoning akin to a midlife crisis
- Some things never change: Argentina’s peso is on track to be the worst performing currency in emerging markets for the sixth year in a row
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.