(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the outlook for vaccines and expectations for additional fiscal stimulus have been the main drivers of soaring asset prices in recent months, even though monetary policy does play a role.

“If you look at what’s really been driving asset prices, really in the last couple of months, it isn’t monetary policy,” Powell told a press conference Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “The connection between low interest rates and asset values is probably something that’s not as tight as people think.”

Roaring financial markets have fanned concerns of bubbles forming as investors go on a buying binge in a world of slim returns. U.S. stocks have pushed to record levels in recent days, though they slipped lower on Wednesday.

Penny stocks and Bitcoin have surged while cash pouring into special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, is another sign of “unsustainable excess,” according to strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Some of the wildest swings have been fanned by individual investors, the most striking being the eightfold leap in the price of GameStop Corp. this month, defying the bets of institutional investors that the stock would fall.

