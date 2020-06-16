16h ago
Powell Modest Bounce, Trump Trillion, Lessons From Past: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Fed chief Jerome Powell said the economy may be entering a period of significant job improvements, but will leave the labor market “well short” of levels before the pandemic. His No. 2 Richard Clarida said long-term inflation expectations may become unstable
- The Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal to spur the economy back to life
- Corporate executives surveying the damage from their bruised supply chains are hearing lessons from the past about the risks of waiting too long to change
- A seven-week military standoff between India and China escalated into a deadly conflict along their contested Himalayan border, signaling a sharp deterioration in ties
- A collapse in consumer spending in India, the bedrock of the economy, shows very little sign of rebounding anytime soon
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said a full recovery is a long way off, requiring interest rates to be indefinitely at historical lows
- There’s one country whose economy looks set to fare better than others when it comes to the fallout of Covid-19: Sweden
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel expects the EU to agree on a recovery plan in July, a sign of the long and fraught negotiations the bloc’s leaders are facing the coming weeks as they seek to agree on a radical proposal to deal with the virus-induced recession
- Sri Lanka’s central bank reduced the portion of deposits that banks need to park with it, boosting liquidity available for lending
- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will likely seek parliament’s approval for 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in extra spending, in the latest step to revive one of Europe’s most vulnerable economies
- Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne criticized China for creating “disinformation” during the pandemic, saying it “will cost lives”
