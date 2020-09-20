42m ago
Powell on Repeat, New Reality, Queenstown Sans Tourists: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- It sounded like a broken record. Jerome Powell declared 10 times last week that the Fed has a “powerful” new monetary policy road map for returning the U.S. to full employment. Skeptics abound
- More than a dozen central banks will confront a new reality where U.S. monetary policy stays ultra-loose for the foreseeable future
- In a normal year, international tourism is New Zealand’s biggest export — but now Queenstown firms are cutting costs as they brace for a long summer without guests from Asia, Europe and America
- China is ratcheting up the risk of military confrontation in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing seeks to deter Taipei from continuing to deepen ties with the U.S. and other like-minded democracies
- Bloomberg New Economy finds that China is winning the trade war with President Donald Trump
- Bond investors are keen to see what Australia does with its yield-curve control targets. Meantime, Prime Minister Scott Morrison expects to see a jobs bounce-back
- Covid Convalescence: Bloomberg Economics seeks to assemble long-term forecasts for global GDP
- While Britain pioneered the world’s first industrial revolution in the 18th century, its latest one is looking very much on hold
- Turkey will raise the upper bound of its interest-rate corridor while keeping benchmark borrowing costs on hold, Goldman Sachs says
- Powell and Mnuchin testify; EU Summit. The week ahead Sept. 21-25
- Following China’s delay of Hong Kong’s legislative elections, opposition lawmakers face a defining choice: Keep playing by Beijing’s rules? Or quit and join the radicals in the streets?
