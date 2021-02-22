1h ago
Powell Pressure, Biden’s Recovery Plan, Shipping Snarls: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell can expect pressure to support the stimulus plan of Democratic lawmakers when they host him this week on Capitol Hill. They are beginning the final push for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion bill
- Meanwhile, the next phase of his legislative agenda is fast taking shape, with an economic-recovery package that will potentially far surpass the virus-relief plan
- China urged the Biden administration to take steps to “build up goodwill,” including removing tariffs and sanctions
- Europe’s consumer-facing companies face a critical choice for when the pandemic passes: should they exploit the expected pickup in business by raising prices?
- Bloomberg Economics takes a look at the European Central Bank’s options for when coronavirus restrictions are eased, and the future post-tiering
- An ongoing surge in the cost of shipping goods around the world is prompting manufacturers and their customers to scramble for cheaper solutions
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week: Powell May Be Dovish in Congress Debut of Biden Era: Eco Week
