The Federal Reserve is likely to be under greater pressure to cut the benchmark interest rate this month with stocks and factory data slumping this week Still, Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans told Bloomberg TV today that the recent weakness in manufacturing hasn’t yet convinced him to cut again

It’s U.S. jobs day tomorrow, and payroll forecasts are so weak that they echo months when disasters hit the nation

Doyne Farmer traces his research exposing risks in the financial system to the roulette wheels of Las Vegas. Now the chaos scientist is turning his eye to central bank forecasting Here’s how Bloomberg Economics is charting the global outlook into 2020

Germany’s economic woes are becoming more pronounced, with a sharp slowdown in services suggesting the pain from its industrial crisis is spreading

Meanwhile, the broader euro-area economy stagnated at the end of the third quarter, held back by an industrial recession and a sharper-than-expected slowdown in services

The U.K.’s services industry unexpectedly contracted last month as the nation’s dominant sector became the latest victim of escalating uncertainty over the EU divorce

Irish and Scotch whiskies, wine, olives and cheese are among the targets in fresh tariffs the U.S. is set to slap on Europe after a World Trade Organization ruling in the Americans’ favor

Policy makers in Turkey are dueling over whether to cut rates over a slide in inflation, while the central bank chief has signaled a moderation in easing

Finally, here’s the first episode of a new season of the Stephanomics podcast, looking at how the trade war has already caused a recession for America’s factories

