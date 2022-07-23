(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has mostly escaped political criticism for inflation as Republicans blame Democrats, who in turn blame Russia and greedy corporations. That may be changing.

Scorching price pressures are expected to push the Fed to raise interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday for the second straight month. The tougher it acts, the harder it gets to avoid a sharp increase in unemployment and the subsequent political fallout.

“There has been more than enough blame for inflation to go around,” said Mark Spindel, chief investment officer for MBB Capital Partners LLC. If unemployment rises, “constituents will scream and senators and House members will have to deflect blame, and that will find its way to Jay Powell.”

Powell and his colleagues, who have a dual mandate from Congress for maximum employment and price stability, admit they got the inflation call wrong last year and were slow to react.

Democrats face losses in November elections from voters furious over inflation, and some of them are starting to warn Powell to expect consequences if rising joblessness is the cost of a Fed error.

“What’s worse than high inflation and low unemployment?” asked Senator Elizabeth Warren as the Fed chief gave congressional testimony last month. “It’s high inflation and a recession with millions of people out of work.”

“I hope you’ll reconsider that,” she added, “before you drive this economy off a cliff.”

The economy still looks in reasonable shape with unemployment near a 50-year low of 3.6%. But critics say a recession will be hard to avoid over the coming year, and the path to a soft landing is getting narrower as the Fed steps up the pace of rate increases.

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat on the Banking Committee, didn’t favor a formal review of the Fed’s performance on inflation but did say that it was clear in hindsight that mistakes had been made.

“I think history will look back and say we had way too easy a money policy for way too long,” he told Bloomberg.

A key question is how entrenched inflation has become. The latest read on consumer prices, which rose 9.1% in the year through June, is not encouraging.

Fed officials forecast moderating growth with inflation declining over the next two years with little cost to jobs.

That outlook is wishful thinking, say some economists, because it hinges on the public being convinced that price pressures will ease in the future, and that supply tangles will unravel.

Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., says the Fed is going to have to brake the economy much harder to get inflation down to its 2% goal. (The Fed targets a different price gauge whose latest reading was 6.3%.)

“Simply getting relief on the supply side, isn’t enough” to return inflation back to 2%, said Luzzetti. “You need to impact demand materially.”

He sees the Fed raising rates to a range of 4% to 4.25% by the first quarter of next year, compared with 1.5% to 1.75% today, which will drive the unemployment rate to 5.5%.

Bloomberg Economics also estimates the unemployment rate will peak around 5% in this Fed tightening cycle.

Shallow Recession

“Even a shallow recession can lead to the unemployment rate jumping by 2 percentage points,” said Anna Wong, chief U.S. economist for BE.

“They need to see clear and convincing evidence that inflation is coming down,” she added. By the time that happens, “we will be in a recession.”

Powell was elevated to the Fed’s helm by President Donald Trump and renominated by President Joe Biden.

Trump publicly and repeatedly attacked Powell for raising interest rates, breaking a longstanding practice that the White House avoid discussing monetary policy out of respect for Fed independence. Biden stated his intention to restore that tradition, including by retaining the chair he inherited from the previous administration.

Powell won Senate confirmation for a second term with broad bipartisan support. And while lawmakers generally still back him in the fight against inflation, there are signs of unrest.

Senate Baking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, defended Powell during an interview on Bloomberg Television Thursday. But some other prominent Democrats on the committee, which oversees the central bank, voted against Powell’s second term, including Warren and Robert Menendez of New Jersey.

“It is important for the Fed not to overreach and trigger a recession unnecessarily, as part of its effort to bring inflation down,” said Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the No. 5-ranked House Democratic leader. “Inflation is a global problem, and is actually not as bad in America as it is in almost every other developed economy in the world,” he told Bloomberg.

Blame Biden

Republicans still mainly blame Biden for stoking inflation by going too big with pandemic aid last year. But some also take aim at the Fed and are vexed by its lack of transparency.

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis discussed the committee’s frustration last month, pointing out that both sides of the aisle have struggled to get information out of the Fed.

His colleague Patrick Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, is preparing legislation aimed at making the Fed’s 12 regional branches more accountable.

Powell has worked hard to restore relations with Congress after the rocky tenures of former Chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen. He also launched his own effort at community outreach called “Fed Listens.” There have been three sessions this year.

None of this, though, will assuage lawmakers if unemployment goes up because in Washington somebody needs to bear the cost of policy failure.

“Lawmakers -- especially Democrats -- are more prone to threaten the Fed with legislation as unemployment rises,” said Sarah Binder, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “Both rising inflation and unemployment drive down public approval of the Fed, but job losses have a larger effect.”

