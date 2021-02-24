Powell reiterates view that labor market has a long way to go

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his view that the labor market has a long way to go as it recovers from jobs lost in the pandemic.

“We have 10 million fewer people working on payroll jobs,” he told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, in his second day of testimony to Congress. “There is a long way to go to maximum employment.”

Powell delivered his remarks as signs appear that the economy is strengthening and as optimism grows with the distribution of vaccines. Markets are also expecting further fiscal stimulus from President Joe Biden and Congress.

U.S. equities slumped Wednesday as a surge in government bond yields dimmed the appeal of stocks despite the Fed’s vow to support economic growth.

Powell was also questioned by lawmakers about the central bank’s views on digital currency.

“This is going to be an important year,” Powell said of the Fed’s research on the issue. “This is going to be the year in which we engage with the public pretty actively -- including pretty actively with some public events that we are working on.”

Powell also said that the central bank would be reaching out to Congress about digital currency in 2021.