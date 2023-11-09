(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s opening remarks at an International Monetary Fund event Thursday was interrupted by climate activists.

This disruption was similar to what happened on Oct. 19, when Powell spoke at the Economic Club of New York. Microphones at the IMF event in Washington picked up the exchanges, and it was clear there was frustration over the interruption before the event feed was cut off.

The event resumed about five minutes later, with applause welcoming Powell back to the stage.

