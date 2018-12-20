19h ago
Powell's Caution, BOE's Brexit Fix, BOJ Inflation Risks: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The Bank of England’s final policy decision of the year on Thursday remains hemmed in by Brexit uncertainty
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested he will be more cautious about raising interest rates next year after defying President Donald Trump and boosting them for the fourth time in 2018
- In Tokyo, the Bank of Japan left its stimulus settings unchanged at its final policy meeting of the year as risks to inflation mount -- here’s Bloomberg Economics’s take on the decision
- The People’s Bank of China said it would supply lower-cost liquidity for as long as three years to banks willing to lend more to small firms, as policy makers roll out targeted measures to shore up flagging growth
- Australia’s labor market softened a little in November in a setback for the Reserve Bank’s drive for higher wages and faster inflation
- In neighboring New Zealand, the economy grew far less than expected in the third quarter
To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.