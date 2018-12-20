(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Bank of England’s final policy decision of the year on Thursday remains hemmed in by Brexit uncertainty

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested he will be more cautious about raising interest rates next year after defying President Donald Trump and boosting them for the fourth time in 2018

In Tokyo, the Bank of Japan left its stimulus settings unchanged at its final policy meeting of the year as risks to inflation mount -- here’s Bloomberg Economics’s take on the decision

The People’s Bank of China said it would supply lower-cost liquidity for as long as three years to banks willing to lend more to small firms, as policy makers roll out targeted measures to shore up flagging growth

Australia’s labor market softened a little in November in a setback for the Reserve Bank’s drive for higher wages and faster inflation

In neighboring New Zealand, the economy grew far less than expected in the third quarter

