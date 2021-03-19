(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:

Jerome Powell has a goal that is bigger than the bond market’s near term inflation concern American restaurants and salons are set for a big hiring boom as the economy reopens and warmer weather supports services demand Nobel Laureate economist Paul Krugman rejected the threat of inflation getting out of control -- like it did in the 1970s -- as a result of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill

The world’s longest-lasting negative-rate regime is getting a revamp as Denmark’s central bank will switch from operating one negative interest rate to three by the end of this week

U.K. government borrowing totaled 19.1 billion pounds ($26.6 billion) in February, reflecting the cost of supporting the economy through a third lockdown to fight the coronavirus Households are more confident than at any time since the pandemic began, buoyed by the rapid rollout of vaccinations and government plans to unwind coronavirus restrictions

The Bank of Japan unveiled a set of carefully crafted policy tweaks aimed at giving itself more flexibility to keep up its long quest to revive inflation

Russia’s central bank delivered a surprise rate hike, joining emerging market peers Brazil and Turkey

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.