It was 20 years ago this week that then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan questioned whether the U.S. could remain an oasis of prosperity in an increasingly fraught world economy. Now Jerome Powell is getting his first crack at that puzzle as emerging markets crumble

An August rebound in U.S. payrolls would all but cement a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase this month. Yet investors will probably retain doubts about another hike this year

Sweden’s central bank gave itself more scope to delay planned increases in interest rates as policy makers seemed unwilling to take any chances during a volatile week that risks ending in political turmoil

In the tussle between the euro zone’s north and south, Erkki Liikanen may boast just the right credentials to become the next president of the European Central Bank

Switzerland’s economy is showing little sign of taking a hit from the mounting global trade dispute, with growth so far this year coming in far ahead of expectations

Russia is ready to take the emergency step of buying its own ruble debt if a new wave of U.S. sanctions threatens to upend the market

What have we learned 10 years after Lehman? Not enough, warns IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde

