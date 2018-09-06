35m ago
Powell's Greenspan Question, Riksbank, ECB's Future: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) --
- It was 20 years ago this week that then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan questioned whether the U.S. could remain an oasis of prosperity in an increasingly fraught world economy. Now Jerome Powell is getting his first crack at that puzzle as emerging markets crumble
- An August rebound in U.S. payrolls would all but cement a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase this month. Yet investors will probably retain doubts about another hike this year
- Sweden’s central bank gave itself more scope to delay planned increases in interest rates as policy makers seemed unwilling to take any chances during a volatile week that risks ending in political turmoil
- In the tussle between the euro zone’s north and south, Erkki Liikanen may boast just the right credentials to become the next president of the European Central Bank
- Switzerland’s economy is showing little sign of taking a hit from the mounting global trade dispute, with growth so far this year coming in far ahead of expectations
- Russia is ready to take the emergency step of buying its own ruble debt if a new wave of U.S. sanctions threatens to upend the market
- What have we learned 10 years after Lehman? Not enough, warns IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde
