(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by half a point, but investors’ focus will be on Chairman Jerome Powell’s words to see if bigger moves are ahead

Bloomberg Economics thinks there’s a decent chance Powell will sound more hawkish

The Fed will have to raise rates to as much as 5% to ease inflation, ex-International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff said

European Central Bank Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel said an interest-rate hike might come as early as July

For the first time in over a decade, traders are anticipating faster inflation in Europe than the U.S.

Russia dodged a default for now after the country dipped into its local dollar holdings

U.K. retailers warn that a surge in food prices will keep inflation rising in the months

U.K. credit card borrowing is set to jump to a five-year high in 2022, an evidence of strains to household finances

Inflation is so rampant in Brazil that workers at the institution in charge of taming prices are themselves on strike

Read Bloomberg’s Pret Index: Lunch hour shows most bankers are back in the office

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.