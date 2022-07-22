(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, seeking to respond quickly to incoming data, has brought up a handful of key economic indicators in explaining his view of monetary policy.

The most important of those is the consumer price index, followed by the University of Michigan survey of inflation expectations, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Two-thirds cited the CPI as the most important indicator, and a majority cited the Michigan survey of 5- to 10-year expected inflation as either the most or second-most important indicator.

Powell cited both in June -- as well as the Fed’s index of common inflation expectations -- in explaining the central bank’s late decision to raise rates by 75 basis points, the largest hike since 1994. The Michigan preliminary survey proved to be somewhat of a false signal as the final survey showed inflation expectations had been less than initially believed.

The Fed is expected to deliver another 75 basis-point increase when it meets next week after CPI rose 9.1% in the year through June, although longer-term inflation expectations in the UMich survey declined by more than expected to 2.8%.

The 44 economists were surveyed by Bloomberg from June 15 to 20 and were asked to rank a handful of secondary indicators Powell has cited as factors in policy adjustments.

The Fed’s main inflation target -- the personal consumption expenditures measure of prices -- as well as PCE inflation excluding food and energy, unemployment and gross domestic product are all formally forecasted by the Fed in its quarterly Summary of Economic Projections and were not were not included as options.

Powell has promised the FOMC will be agile in its response to incoming economic data, though some economists have criticized the reliance on sometimes seeming random data points as lacking a clear plan. In the survey, 60% of the economists said Powell’s reliance on various incoming data reflects a nimble and flexible response, while 40% said it seemed to lack a coherent strategy.

“The Fed seems to pick and unpick economic indicators as if it was doing the weather forecast,” said Thomas Costerg, senior US economist at Pictet Wealth Management. “We’re a bit lost in weeds when it comes to understanding the Powell Fed’s reaction function.”

The 75 basis-point hike in June went beyond Powell’s guidance at the Fed’s May meeting that the committee was considering a half-point move.

“One of the factors in our deciding to move ahead with 75 basis points today was what we saw in inflation expectations,” Powell said in June. “We’re absolutely determined to keep them anchored at 2%. That was one of the reasons -- the other was just the CPI reading.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.