Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced his message that the U.S. central bank would keep inflation in check Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she is “very open” to scaling back the Fed’s asset purchases at a faster pace so it can raise interest rates a couple of times next year if needed President Joe Biden said his administration’s work has begun to alleviate supply-chain disruptions and that higher inflation is a “natural byproduct” of the global economy’s recovery from the pandemic Biden is considering Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Duke University law professor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed’s top banking regulator

Banxico’s nominee Victoria Rodriguez Ceja defended her track-record and experience to lead the Mexican central bank after opposition senators questioned her competence for the job Meanwhile, the Banxico raised its growth forecast for next year and kept its inflation prediction far above target

Inflation in the OECD area surged in October to its highest rate in almost a quarter of a century The spike in food prices is providing governments and consumers with an even bigger inflation headache This week’s Stephanomics podcast is all about inflation too

Monetary policies in the U.S. and China are set to take diverging paths in 2022, according to Bloomberg Economics

In the U.K., the emergence of the omicron variant may add enough uncertainty to the outlook to delay a widely-anticipated interest rate rise this month

