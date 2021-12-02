(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced his message that the U.S. central bank would keep inflation in check and said for the second time in two days that officials should consider speeding up how quickly they withdraw policy support Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she is “very open” to scaling back the Fed’s asset purchases at a faster pace so it can raise interest rates a couple of times next year if needed President Joe Biden is considering Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Duke University law professor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed’s top banking regulator

Meantime, Biden said his administration’s work has begun to alleviate supply-chain disruptions, although the record volume of cargo moving through the U.S.’s busiest port complex is likely to continue

Bloomberg Economics takes a look at how monetary policies in the U.S. and China are set to diverge in 2022

South Korea’s inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since 2011, reinforcing concerns that strong price pressures will persist and bolstering the case for the central bank to raise interest rates further

Latest labor data readings in Australia suggest RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s desire to lift wages growth to above 3% remains a distant prospect

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly replaced his finance minister amid deepening rifts in the administration over aggressive interest-rate cuts that have undermined the currency and fueled inflation

Banxico’s nominee Victoria Rodriguez Ceja defended her track-record and experience to lead the Mexican central bank after opposition senators questioned her competence for the job

Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast and hear about how inflation poses a growing risk for central banks

