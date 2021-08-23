1h ago
Powell’s Revolution, Jackson Hole, South Korea Exports: Eco Day
- Read our Big Take on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell‘s policy revolution was blindsided by the covid crisis
- The road to more normal monetary policy runs through Jackson Hole. Topping Powell’s to-do list will be clarifying when and how to phase down the asset purchase program, Bloomberg Economics says. Powell’s chances for a second term also gained momentum with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s endorsement
- German exporters are facing increasing pressure in their home market from Chinese exports to the EU, according to a study by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research
- The Chinese Communist Party has a new catchphrase to guide its economic policy, a “cross-cyclical” approach that government advisers say means taking action sooner, in smaller steps and with a longer time frame in mind
- All eyes are on the Bank of Korea, viewed as most likely to lead policy tightening in Asia, Bloomberg Economics says
- Meantime, South Korea’s early trade data show exports are set to rise in August, suggesting global demand remains resilient
- Activity in Japan’s service sector shrank at the fastest pace in 15 months as restrictions to combat the nation’s worst wave of Covid-19 infections hit businesses
- Libya needs to boost oil output by almost 40% of its current level in order to cover its spending needs and begin revamping an economy battered by a decade of war, the OPEC nation’s central bank governor said
- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said China’s markets are now a “riskier environment” for investors
- Afghanistan’s new Taliban-led government faces a series of shocks that probably will lead to a weaker currency, faster inflation and capital controls, according to the nation’s exiled central bank chief
- Wealthy Americans wondering how much more taxes they’ll owe after Democrats pass their sweeping social-spending package may have to wait until deep into the fall, or later, to find out
