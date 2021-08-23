(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Read our Big Take on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell‘s policy revolution was blindsided by the covid crisis

The road to more normal monetary policy runs through Jackson Hole. Topping Powell’s to-do list will be clarifying when and how to phase down the asset purchase program, Bloomberg Economics says. Powell’s chances for a second term also gained momentum with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s endorsement

German exporters are facing increasing pressure in their home market from Chinese exports to the EU, according to a study by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research

The Chinese Communist Party has a new catchphrase to guide its economic policy, a “cross-cyclical” approach that government advisers say means taking action sooner, in smaller steps and with a longer time frame in mind

All eyes are on the Bank of Korea, viewed as most likely to lead policy tightening in Asia, Bloomberg Economics says Meantime, South Korea’s early trade data show exports are set to rise in August, suggesting global demand remains resilient

Activity in Japan’s service sector shrank at the fastest pace in 15 months as restrictions to combat the nation’s worst wave of Covid-19 infections hit businesses

Libya needs to boost oil output by almost 40% of its current level in order to cover its spending needs and begin revamping an economy battered by a decade of war, the OPEC nation’s central bank governor said

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said China’s markets are now a “riskier environment” for investors

Afghanistan’s new Taliban-led government faces a series of shocks that probably will lead to a weaker currency, faster inflation and capital controls, according to the nation’s exiled central bank chief

Wealthy Americans wondering how much more taxes they’ll owe after Democrats pass their sweeping social-spending package may have to wait until deep into the fall, or later, to find out

