Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have no lack of material to choose from when he kicks off the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium Friday with a speech on the challenges for monetary policy

President Donald Trump said negotiations with China were going well but suggested he wasn’t ready to sign a trade deal, hours after his top economic adviser laid out a potential timeline for the resumption of discussions with Beijing. Uncertainty created by the trade war causes more economic damage than the tariffs themselves, according to Bloomberg Economics

Euro-area inflation was weaker than initially reported in July, raising pressure on European Central Bank policy makers to consider more stimulus in September.

Germany’s central bank warned that the country could soon tip into recession. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz suggested the government could muster 50 billion euros ($55 billion) of extra fiscal spending in an economic crisis.

China’s central bank said it’ll start releasing a new reference rate for bank loans, a further step in a long-awaited reform to interest rates; here’s a QuickTake on what’s behind the shake-up

