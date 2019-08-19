27m ago
Powell’s Speech, Germany’s Trouble, China Revamps Rates: Eco Day
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have no lack of material to choose from when he kicks off the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium Friday with a speech on the challenges for monetary policy
- President Donald Trump said negotiations with China were going well but suggested he wasn’t ready to sign a trade deal, hours after his top economic adviser laid out a potential timeline for the resumption of discussions with Beijing.
- Uncertainty created by the trade war causes more economic damage than the tariffs themselves, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Euro-area inflation was weaker than initially reported in July, raising pressure on European Central Bank policy makers to consider more stimulus in September.
- Germany’s central bank warned that the country could soon tip into recession. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz suggested the government could muster 50 billion euros ($55 billion) of extra fiscal spending in an economic crisis.
- China’s central bank said it’ll start releasing a new reference rate for bank loans, a further step in a long-awaited reform to interest rates; here’s a QuickTake on what’s behind the shake-up
- Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening in the world economy this week
