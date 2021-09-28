Powell Says Fed Wants Everyone at Table Including Black Women

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he would support the addition of the first Black woman to the U.S. central bank’s board of governors in answer to a question about the lack of diversity.

“I would strongly agree that we want everybody’s voice around the table, that would include Black women,” Powell said during a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen echoed Powell’s response. “I think diversity is extremely important and that would certainly be a very welcome achievement,” Yellen said.

Diversity at the Fed is under heightened scrutiny currently as the Biden administration has several opportunities to name new people to the board in coming months.

