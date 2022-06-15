Powell Says Hitting Soft Landing ‘Not Going to Be Easy’

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that “it’s not going to be easy” to get a soft landing, but there’s a “pathway” to get there.

He added that there is “a path for us to get there,” while discussing getting inflation to 2% and maintaining a “strong labor market.”

Powell, however, did explain that there are “many factors that we don’t control” that will “play a significant role in whether that’s possible or not.”

