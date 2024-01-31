(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers are planning to begin in-depth discussions about slowing or eventually halting the central bank’s balance sheet unwind when they meets again in March.

For the past year and a half, the Fed has been letting as much as $60 billion in Treasuries and as much as $35 billion in agency debt holdings mature each month. But, a debate has been simmering over whether the central bank is misjudging how much it can tighten without creating a scarcity of reserves in the financial system.

“As the process has continued, we are getting to that time where questions are beginning to come into greater focus about the pace of runoff,” Powell said during the post-meeting press conference Wednesday. “We are planning to begin in-depth discussions of balance sheet issues at our next meeting in March.”

At the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting, some policymakers saw it as appropriate to begin discussing the technical factors that would determine when the US central bank slows the pace of its balance sheet runoff. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan further sparked speculation over the Fed’s plans in early January when she said officials may need to slow the pace at which they shrink the balance sheet amid signs of scarcer liquidity in financial markets.

However, a handful of central bank policymakers that have weighed in don’t see quantitative tightening, or QT, as an immediate issue. At the same time, demand for the overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility, or RRP — where counterparties like money-market funds can park cash — is dropping faster than the size of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Since QT began, the Fed’s balance sheet has shrunk by about $1.24 trillion to $7.68 trillion, according to the most recent central bank data. During that same period, RRP use has dropped by about $1.38 trillion.

Powell also said the accelerating drop in usage of the facility is something policymakers will discuss in March as part of its discussion on slowing QT.

