(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is entering a period of quicker economic expansion, but risks from a potential spike in Covid-19 cases remain.

“We’re going into a period of faster growth and job creation and that’s a good thing,” Powell said Wednesday in a virtual event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington. “I would say the main risk is that we’ll have another spike in cases, in one of the virus strains that may be more difficult to treat now.”

The Fed chair said it would be wise to keep wearing masks and stay socially distanced “at least for a while longer.”

Powell and his colleagues have pledged to be patient and maintain aggressive monetary policy support, even as the economic recovery from the pandemic picks up speed. That dovish view has helped power U.S. stocks reach fresh record highs. Recent data has also painted a brighter picture as vaccinations spread and the economy reopens, with employers adding 916,000 jobs in March.

Fed policy makers substantially lifted their growth and employment forecasts at the central bank’s meeting last month, while holding interest rates near zero and signaling they’d stay there through 2023. Their median estimate sees the economy expanding 6.5% this year and the unemployment rate declining to 4.5% by the end of 2021.

Minutes of the central bank’s March meeting released April 7 said policy makers expect it will likely be “some time until substantial further progress” was made on employment and inflation. That refers to the tests they’ve set for scaling back bond purchases of $120 billion a month.

