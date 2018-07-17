Powell Says U.S. Workers and Wages Are Better Off Today

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee that the typical worker is better off in today’s labor market.

Wage gains are still better than trend inflation: Powell Senator Sherrod Brown, top Democrat on panel, asked Powell about real wages in light of perceived weak growth

Prime-age labor force participation climbing is “a very healthy sign,” Powell says “We really hope that these gains in participation can be sustained” People on edges of labor force have benefited the most: Powell

“In tight labor markets, workers are more likely going to be paid well”

Says Fed doesn’t control most things driving down labor share

NOTE: Wage gains missed forecasts in June and have been tepid despite a tight labor market

NOTE: Fed has been focused on quandary of why labor force participation anemic

