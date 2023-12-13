(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was committed to continuing its efforts at shrinking its balance sheet — a process known as quantitative tightening — and was comfortable with the current level of bank reserves, while acknowledging that they will likely decline as a key funding facility levels out.

Usage of the overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility — where counterparties like money-market funds park cash and earn 5.3% — is currently $823 billion. It has been steadily declining, and Powell said that at a certain point, as demand levels off, quantitative tightening will eventually have the effect of reducing the amount of excess reserves from the financial system.

“At a certain point, there won’t be any more to come out of, or there will be a level where the reverse repo facility levels out, and at that point, reserves will start to come down,” Powell said during a press conference Wednesday after the bank announced its decision to hold benchmark rates steady.

Some market participants are concerned that funding strains may crop up once the so-called RRP falls to zero as banks are actually paying higher costs on deposits to safeguard their liquidity rather than lend it out.

Already, a recent squeeze in the repo market around the end of November led to a spike in overnight rates. That, in turn, prompted some to question whether this portended future dislocations as quantitative tightening continues and reserves contract.

Reserve scarcity has caused problems in the past, most notably in September 2019, when the Treasury increased borrowing and the Fed stopped buying as many Treasuries for its balance sheet. Reserve balances dropped by nearly $166 billion to $3.14 trillion in the week through Sept. 20 in 2019, Fed data show.

Recently, Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall and former Fed official Brian Sack have suggested that the Fed should consider halting the balance sheet runoff before the reverse repo facility reaches zero just to ensure there’s enough reserves.

Bank reserves totaled $3.5 trillion in the week through Dec. 6, Fed data show. Theoretically, a drop in reserves to the level of scarcity would push the Fed to consider halting its sale of assets from its balance sheet. Powell signaled Wednesday that things weren’t at that point at present.

“I think Powell suggesting some uncertainty around the level of RRP which eventually stabilizes shows that the Fed is still watching money market dynamics closely and is being careful not to commit to a particular outcome,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of US interest rates strategy at TD Securities. “Technically, Powell’s answer is inclusive of RRP stabilizing at zero without explicitly committing that RRP will go to zero and stabilize there.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.