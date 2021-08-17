1h ago
Powell Speaks, U.K. Wage Growth Record, European Hiring: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hosts a town hall meeting later Tuesday after Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said yesterday that he expects to see enough U.S. employment growth to merit announcing plans for a reduction in bond buying in September
- U.K. wage growth hit a record as companies posted more than 1 million new job vacancies for the first time in an unprecedented scramble for staff following the loosening of lockdown rules.
- Euro-area businesses stepped up hiring during the second quarter when pandemic restrictions started to ease and the economy returned to growth.
- Seeking to understand Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, some economists are looking over 4,500 miles away to an unlikely inspiration: Berlin.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia said it will continue to review its bond-buying program based on economic conditions and the health situation as the nation faces lockdowns to combat the delta variant of coronavirus.
